Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,802 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.62% of Dril-Quip worth $16,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 294.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000.

Shares of DRQ stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.35. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.88.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

