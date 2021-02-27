Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 51,000 Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,545,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.71% of HUYA worth $30,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the third quarter worth about $96,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 125.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in HUYA in the third quarter worth about $219,000. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on HUYA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. CLSA lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE HUYA opened at $26.35 on Friday. HUYA Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $36.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average of $23.84.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

