Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 442,196 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,951,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442,196 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 2.11% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $20,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,143,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,362 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,917,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,761 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,245,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 59,612 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,683,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 38,115 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,003,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Atb Cap Markets raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.88.

Shares of PTEN opened at $7.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.02. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $7.82.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.04 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

