Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 168,390 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,958,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,390 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $33,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 65,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 18,908 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 51,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 34,193 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NLY opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $9.72.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.59%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

NLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Argus initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

