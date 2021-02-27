Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical Sells 288,270 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Stock

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 288,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $5,462,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 31,564 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $587,721.68.

On Thursday, February 18th, Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 4,111 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $76,053.50.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 1,371 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $25,596.57.

On Monday, December 7th, Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 27,566 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $510,797.98.

NYSE KREF opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.67. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $20.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 406.74, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 401,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after buying an additional 242,100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 57,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KREF. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

