US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,545,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836,546 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 1.61% of US Foods worth $118,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in US Foods by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in US Foods by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 201,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in US Foods by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USFD opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.87 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.17. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $38.27.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 35,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,192,958.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Anthony Lederer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,032,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,026 shares of company stock valued at $4,659,293 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on USFD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered US Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

