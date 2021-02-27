US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,545,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836,546 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 1.61% of US Foods worth $118,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in US Foods by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in US Foods by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 201,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in US Foods by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.
Shares of USFD opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.87 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.17. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $38.27.
In other news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 35,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,192,958.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Anthony Lederer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,032,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,026 shares of company stock valued at $4,659,293 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on USFD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered US Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.
About US Foods
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
