US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. US Ecology updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.65-0.88 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.65-0.88 EPS.

NASDAQ ECOL traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.21. 270,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,598. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.57. US Ecology has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

