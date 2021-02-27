US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-0.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $940-990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $976.35 million.US Ecology also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.65-0.88 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of ECOL stock traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $38.21. 270,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,598. US Ecology has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.57.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. Research analysts predict that US Ecology will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

