US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Holdings in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 208,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,721 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 24,561 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 154,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 81,986 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 90,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 58,585 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 18,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FINV opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77. FinVolution Group has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $8.16.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

