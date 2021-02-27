US Bancorp DE Purchases 6,919 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 259.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JKS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. CICC Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.22.

JKS opened at $51.34 on Friday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $90.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.16.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

