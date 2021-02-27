US Bancorp DE Purchases 661 Shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VFH. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $336,000. 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 38,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,404 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $579,000.

Get Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VFH stock opened at $80.18 on Friday. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $42.34 and a 52 week high of $83.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.93 and its 200 day moving average is $67.53.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.