US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,564 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 230,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 43,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 2,094.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on TWNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.