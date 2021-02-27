US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 70,082 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ELP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on ELP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

NYSE ELP opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

