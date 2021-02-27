US Bancorp DE Buys 21,342 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 1,601.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,342 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 42,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 322.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 50,392 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 242,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 134,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $30,277,497.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,685,743.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 218,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $5,493,478.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,799,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,285,587.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,373,624 shares of company stock valued at $114,138,065 over the last ninety days.

PLTR stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.18. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair cut Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.