Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) PT Raised to $77.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $28.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UPWK. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Upwork from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Upwork from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Upwork from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Upwork from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Upwork from $42.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Upwork currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $53.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.52 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.04. Upwork has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.34 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,495.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 29,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $1,178,057.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,583 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,929.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,048 shares of company stock worth $1,403,286 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Upwork in the first quarter worth about $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Upwork in the first quarter worth about $8,493,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Upwork by 291.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Upwork in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

