Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Technical Institute, Inc. provides technical education training in automotive, diesel, collision repair and refinishing, motorcycle, marine and personal watercraft technologies. “

Shares of UTI stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.70 million, a PE ratio of -55.73, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $6.17.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter worth $3,301,000. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 502.7% in the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 517,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 431,300 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 209,670 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $897,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

