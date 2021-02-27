Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.85 EPS

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. Universal Insurance updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 2.75-3.00 EPS.
Shares of NYSE UVE traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.89. The stock had a trading volume of 601,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.19. Universal Insurance has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $466.56 million, a PE ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 1.08.
Universal Insurance Company Profile
