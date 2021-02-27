Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.85 EPS

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. Universal Insurance updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.75-3.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE UVE traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.89. The stock had a trading volume of 601,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.19. Universal Insurance has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $466.56 million, a PE ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also offers personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.