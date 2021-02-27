Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.05-11.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.125-12.361 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.94 billion.Universal Health Services also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 10.05-11.05 EPS.

NYSE:UHS traded down $9.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,182. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $143.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.36.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.69.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

