UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,272,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 552,219 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.7% of Wells Fargo & Company MN’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,900,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,575,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,496,000 after buying an additional 10,258 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 26,964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,456,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $332.22. 5,385,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,479,298. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.34. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95. The firm has a market cap of $315.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,886,401 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.