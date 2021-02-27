United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) CEO Sells $360,420.28 in Stock

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total transaction of $360,420.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,049 shares in the company, valued at $6,241,244.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:USLM opened at $140.14 on Friday. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $145.90. The firm has a market cap of $789.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.98.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 472.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 27.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

