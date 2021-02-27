United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) vs. The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG) Financial Review

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) and The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares United Insurance and The Seibels Bruce Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Insurance -8.66% -15.79% -3.03% The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A

United Insurance has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Seibels Bruce Group has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Insurance and The Seibels Bruce Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Insurance $825.12 million 0.32 -$29.87 million ($1.08) -5.76 The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Seibels Bruce Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than United Insurance.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for United Insurance and The Seibels Bruce Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Insurance 1 0 1 0 2.00 The Seibels Bruce Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

United Insurance presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.54%. Given United Insurance’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe United Insurance is more favorable than The Seibels Bruce Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.1% of United Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 53.1% of United Insurance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 55.4% of The Seibels Bruce Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

United Insurance beats The Seibels Bruce Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies. It also provides commercial multi-peril property insurance for residential condominium associations, as well as loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment caused by fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. In addition, the company offers flood, equipment breakdown, and identity theft policies; and inland flood and cyber security insurance. It markets and distributes its products through a network of independent agencies in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Texas. United Insurance Holdings Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

About The Seibels Bruce Group

The Seibels Bruce Group, Inc. provides processing, technology, and claims solutions to the property and casualty insurance industry. The company offers processing solutions for coastal markets; business process outsourcing; claims administration solutions; information technology outsourcing; and professional services. It also provides technology solutions, such as IPX enterprise insurance suite, CPX claims management system, FNOL first notice of loss, and reinspection processing xpert solutions; and claims solutions, including third party administration, catastrophe management, first notice of loss, multi-line adjusting and examination, reinspection, and subrogation/salvage services. The company was founded in 1869 and is based in Columbia, South Carolina.

