United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

United Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 40.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect United Insurance to earn $0.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 120.0%.

Shares of UIHC opened at $6.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $267.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.75. United Insurance has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $10.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.91.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.06). United Insurance had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Insurance will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Hogan purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $38,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 146,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Maroney bought 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $48,786.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,858.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 18,779 shares of company stock valued at $99,857. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UIHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of United Insurance in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Insurance from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

