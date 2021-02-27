Ultrapar Participações S.A. (UGP) to Issue — Dividend of $0.08 on March 22nd

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) announced a — dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0801 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th.

Ultrapar Participações has decreased its dividend payment by 81.0% over the last three years.

Shares of UGP stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. Ultrapar Participações has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $4.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.33, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultrapar Participações currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

