Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Stock Price Down 10%

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) dropped 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.59. Approximately 6,527,335 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 243% from the average daily volume of 1,903,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ultrapar Participações presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.33, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0801 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth $121,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter worth $42,000. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

