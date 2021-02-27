UK Mortgages (LON:UKML) Trading Down 1%

UK Mortgages Limited (LON:UKML)’s share price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 72 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 72 ($0.94). Approximately 79,237 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 237,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.75 ($0.95).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 69.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 66.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a GBX 1.13 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

In other UK Mortgages news, insider Paul Le Page sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.86), for a total value of £29,700 ($38,803.24).

About UK Mortgages (LON:UKML)

UK Mortgages Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with access to stable income returns through the application of relatively conservative levels of leverage to portfolios of the United Kingdom mortgages. The Company invests in a portfolio of the United Kingdom residential mortgages.

