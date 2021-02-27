UBS Group Analysts Give Engie (EPA:ENGI) a €15.65 Price Target

UBS Group set a €15.65 ($18.41) price objective on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.20 ($16.71) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €14.40 ($16.95).

ENGI opened at €12.09 ($14.22) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.18. Engie has a twelve month low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a twelve month high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through USA & Canada, France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

