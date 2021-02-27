U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,005,000. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,786,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 266,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 51,133 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,005,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $820,000.

NYSEARCA:JETS opened at $26.11 on Friday. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $27.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.30.

