U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Trading 5.3% Higher

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) shares traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.16. 598,469 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,235,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Energy stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,958 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.55% of U.S. Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties primarily in North Dakota and South Texas. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.