U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.83.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th.
USCR stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. U.S. Concrete has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $858.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.34.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 25,617 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 54,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.
U.S. Concrete Company Profile
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
