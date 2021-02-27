U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.83.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

USCR stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. U.S. Concrete has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $858.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.34.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.93. The company had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.52 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.21%. U.S. Concrete’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Concrete will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 25,617 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 54,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

