Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $70.00. The company traded as high as $80.90 and last traded at $76.75, with a volume of 418416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.92.

TWTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.32.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $327,988.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $335,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,026. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in Twitter by 137.4% during the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $347,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,930 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Twitter by 2,931.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,271,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $68,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,470 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Twitter by 173.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,918,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $85,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Twitter by 4,481.0% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,199,812 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

