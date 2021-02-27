Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $70.00. The company traded as high as $80.90 and last traded at $76.75, with a volume of 418416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.92.
TWTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.32.
In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $327,988.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $335,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,026. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The stock has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)
Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.
