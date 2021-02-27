Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Raised to $71.00 at Piper Sandler

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Twitter from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Twitter from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Twitter from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.32.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $77.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.40. Twitter has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $122,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $335,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,835 shares of company stock worth $3,739,026. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $955,005,000 after purchasing an additional 897,090 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $347,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,930 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Twitter by 4,567.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,881,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $210,207,000 after purchasing an additional 151,816 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Twitter by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,255,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $122,125,000 after purchasing an additional 28,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

