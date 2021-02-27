Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Sells $83,272.20 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider Mark Daniels sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $83,272.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,072,103.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Daniels also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

On Thursday, February 4th, Mark Daniels sold 668 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $127,935.36.

On Thursday, January 28th, Mark Daniels sold 377 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total value of $60,704.54.

On Monday, January 25th, Mark Daniels sold 905 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $174,665.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Mark Daniels sold 377 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total value of $62,996.70.

On Thursday, December 24th, Mark Daniels sold 620 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total value of $104,029.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $137.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,488,000 after purchasing an additional 234,339 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 739,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,181,000 after purchasing an additional 30,347 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.