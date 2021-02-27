Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $117.91 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $141.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.00 and its 200 day moving average is $106.20.

In other news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 31,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $3,819,157.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yi Larson sold 15,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total value of $1,941,081.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,785 shares of company stock valued at $12,674,834 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TPTX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.50.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

