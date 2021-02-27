Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 26.14 ($0.34).

TLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 13 ($0.17) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Shares of TLW traded up GBX 0.04 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 43.92 ($0.57). The stock had a trading volume of 33,332,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,825,663. The company has a market cap of £621.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.20. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 47.09 ($0.62). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 32.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 25.46.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 80 licenses covering 195,751 square kilometers in 15 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.