Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $151.79 Million

Equities analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) will report $151.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trupanion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $152.26 million and the lowest is $151.10 million. Trupanion posted sales of $111.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year sales of $665.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $664.10 million to $668.01 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $839.88 million, with estimates ranging from $825.15 million to $854.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRUP. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

In related news, insider Gavin Friedman sold 20,980 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $2,427,176.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11 shares in the company, valued at $1,272.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Asher Bearman sold 16,573 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,664,426.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,328.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,182 shares of company stock worth $9,720,310. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at about $884,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Trupanion by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,217,000 after buying an additional 112,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at about $696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.76. 444,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,160. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $22.48 and a 12-month high of $126.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2,418.40 and a beta of 2.01.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

