Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Sells $1,427,100.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director H Hays Lindsley sold 15,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total value of $1,427,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $96.76 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.48 and a twelve month high of $126.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,418.40 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.59 and a 200 day moving average of $93.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Trupanion’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

