Truist Securiti Weighs in on Huron Consulting Group Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $198.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $50.90 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $65.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.86 and a 200-day moving average of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -254.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $875,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,286,019.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

