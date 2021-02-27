Truist Raises TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target to $232.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its target price upped by Truist from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLD. BTIG Research boosted their price target on TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an underweight rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $168.53.

BLD stock opened at $190.41 on Wednesday. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $54.83 and a 1 year high of $224.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.61.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $721.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TopBuild will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TopBuild by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in TopBuild by 863.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

