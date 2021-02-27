Truist Raises Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target to $102.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price target increased by Truist from $84.00 to $102.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RDFN has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Redfin from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Redfin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Redfin from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Redfin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $75.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.48 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.29.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $2,192,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 308,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,775,207.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 5,321 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $257,802.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,900.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,321 shares of company stock worth $5,811,122. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter worth $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter worth $697,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 719.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

