Truist Lowers LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target to $350.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price target decreased by Truist from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on LendingTree from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Northland Securities cut LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.36.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $268.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.74 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.31. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $135.72 and a 52 week high of $372.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at $430,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at $8,521,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at $4,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

