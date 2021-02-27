Truist Boosts ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Price Target to $27.00

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) had its target price raised by Truist from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Boenning Scattergood restated a neutral rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRA opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. ProAssurance has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $30.88. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.26.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ProAssurance will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

