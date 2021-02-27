TrueChain Price Down 28.3% Over Last Week (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 27th. TrueChain has a total market cap of $15.23 million and $23.82 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueChain token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TrueChain has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TrueChain

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

Buying and Selling TrueChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

