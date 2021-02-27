TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Rating Increased to Buy at Benchmark

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) was upgraded by research analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised TrueCar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JMP Securities raised TrueCar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.23.

Shares of TRUE opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68. The company has a market cap of $564.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 1.38. TrueCar has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $6.47.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that TrueCar will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in TrueCar by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in TrueCar by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 15,331 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TrueCar by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

