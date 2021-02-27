Trinity Network Credit Price Down 23.2% Over Last Week (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. Trinity Network Credit has a market capitalization of $341,871.35 and approximately $94,623.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trinity Network Credit token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trinity Network Credit’s official website is trinity.tech

