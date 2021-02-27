Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $16.75 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.46.

OTCMKTS TRIN opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. Trinity Capital has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14.

Trinity, an internally managed specialty lending company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, is a leading provider of debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors.

