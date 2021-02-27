Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Trex’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

TREX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Trex from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Trex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.28.

TREX stock opened at $91.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 63.42 and a beta of 1.46. Trex has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $107.64.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trex will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,197,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,021,202,000 after acquiring an additional 105,744 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,091,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,560,000 after purchasing an additional 298,570 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,838,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,852 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,527,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

