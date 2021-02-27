Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TCLAF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Transcontinental from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Transcontinental from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Transcontinental in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCLAF opened at $16.97 on Friday. Transcontinental has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21.

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

