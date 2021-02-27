Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 7,949 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 110% compared to the typical volume of 3,785 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,347,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,298,000 after acquiring an additional 296,168 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its position in EPR Properties by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,125,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 135.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,097,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,186,000 after purchasing an additional 630,530 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 856,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,834,000 after purchasing an additional 26,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 241.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,865,000 after purchasing an additional 432,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $45.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a current ratio of 15.50. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $62.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.29 and its 200 day moving average is $32.49.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

