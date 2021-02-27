Traders Buy Large Volume of Esports Entertainment Group Call Options (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 33,741 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 480% compared to the average daily volume of 5,817 call options.

Separately, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GMBL opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.57. Esports Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.83 million, a P/E ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.