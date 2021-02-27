TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.99. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $12.20.

In related news, major shareholder Ikarian Capital, Llc acquired 520,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.61 per share, with a total value of $4,999,996.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Theuer acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,063.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,028,568 shares of company stock worth $9,109,339 over the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TCON has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

